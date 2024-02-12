Karnataka teacher dismissed for calling Mahabharat, Ramayan imaginary; FIR filed

A teacher in Karnataka’s Mangalore has been dismissed by her school after she was accused of calling Hindu mythologies Mahabharat and Ramayan imaginary. Sister Prabha, who taught at St Gerosa English Higher Primary School in Mangaluru, is also accused of making derogatory remarks about Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his role in the 2002 riots in Gujarat.

Sister Prabha, who taught Class 7 students, has had a police case filed against her, reported Indian Express. A letter written by the school’s headteacher said that the teacher in question had been dismissed with immediate effect and the process was underway to hire her replacement.

The statement read, “St Gerosa School has a history of 60 years and never in its history has such an incident taken place. We have been followers of the Constitution and also accept the faith and practices of all the religions. We request the public to drop the incident and to join hands with the school for betterment of the future.”

Her comments had prompted right-wing Hindus to stage protests against the teacher. They were joined by BJP MLA Vedyas Kamath, who alleged that Sister Prabha was asking ‘our Hindu kids to not keep bindis, or wear flowers or anklets.’

“They have said pouring milk on Lord Ram is waste. If someone insults your belief, you won’t keep quiet,” Kamath was quoted by NDTV as saying.