“Karma = The ledger of one’s actions”: Rahul Gandhi reacts to new revelation in Rafale deal

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has taken a potshot at the Centre’s Narendra Modi government over the new revelation in the Rafale deal likening it to karma. Gandhi took to Twitter to write, “Karma = The ledger of one’s actions. Nobody escapes it.”

The Congress leader, who had run his party’s campaign by coining a slogan Chowkidar Chor Hai in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, ended his tweet with the hashtag ‘#Rafale.’

Karma = The ledger of one’s actions. Nobody escapes it.#Rafale — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) April 6, 2021

This was after a French publication sensationally revealed how an Indian middleman namely Sushen Gupta was paid 1.1 million Euros (Rs. 9.51 crore) in the Rafale deal.

According to the French publication, Mediapart.fr, Dassault Aviation, the manufacturers of the Rafale aircraft, had paid 1.1 million Euros to Gupta to secure the 2016 Rafale deal between India and France. Mediapart.fr had also reported how the sensational disclosure was made by France’s anti-corruption agency, Agence Francaise Anticorruption (AFA) during their audit of Dassault. The French anti-corruption agency, according to the report, had not reported the matter to the country’s prosecutors.

The middleman in question was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate last year for his alleged role in the VVIP choppers scam under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

Rahul Gandhi’s taking potshots at the BJP-led government at the Centre over the new revelation in the Rafale deal has come right on the day when 20 crore people vote in crucial assembly polls in four states and one union territory.