Jindal Steel & Power Goes Green: Electric Vehicles & Solar Power Drive Net Zero Journey

In a significant step towards achieving its Net Zero aspirations, Jindal Steel & Power (JSP), a leading Indian steel producer, today announced the deployment of 10 electric

buses and 27 electric SUVs at its Angul unit in Odisha, India. This initiative marks a major milestone in JSP’s commitment to environmental sustainability and decarbonization efforts.

Naveen Jindal, Chairman of Jindal Steel & Power, flagged off the electric vehicles, reiterating JSP’s unwavering commitment to sustainability.

He said, “At Jindal Steel and Power, we are dedicated to sustainable growth and environmental stewardship.

“The introduction of electric vehicles and the commissioning of our extensive solar installations at the Angul unit are significant steps towards fulfilling our commitment to achieving Net Zero, and to building a cleaner and greener Earth for future generations.”

JSP Angul has placed orders for a total of 27 electric buses and 45 electric SUVs, all of which are zero-emission vehicles. This transition not only contributes to reducing carbon emissions at the plant level but also enhances operational safety by eliminating the use of two-wheelers within the premises. Additionally, the company emphasizes the adherence to global standards in the sourcing and manufacturing of these electric vehicles.

Further bolstering its green commitment, JSP Angul has commissioned a rooftop solar plant with a cumulative generation capacity of 21 million units per year. This initiative is expected to reduce the unit’s annual CO2 footprint by 18,000 tons, equivalent to the environmental benefit of planting approximately 3.6 lakh trees over a decade.

With these significant investments, JSP continues to set benchmarks in the Indian steel industry by integrating sustainability into its core operations. The company’s leadership in embracing electric vehicles and clean energy solutions paves the way for a more environmentally conscious and sustainable future for the industry as a whole.



About Jindal Steel & Power:

JSP is an industrial powerhouse with a dominant presence in the steel, mining and infrastructure sectors. With an investment of 12 billion USD across the globe, the Company is continuously scaling its capacity utilization and efficiencies to capture opportunities for building a self-reliant India.