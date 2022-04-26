It’s official! Prashant Kishor was invited by Congress to join party ahead of 2024 elections; poll strategist declined

The Congress on Tuesday officially confirmed that it had indeed invited Prashant Kishor to join the party and help in 2024 Lok Sabha polls, adding that the poll strategist declined the offer.

The Congress’ chief spokesperson, Randeep Singh Surjewala, tweeted, “Following a presentation & discussions with Sh. Prashant Kishor, Congress President has constituted a Empowered Action Group 2024 & invited him to join the party as part of the group with defined responsibility. He declined.”

Surjewala said, “We appreciate his efforts & suggestion given to party.”

Following a presentation & discussions with Sh. Prashant Kishor, Congress President has constituted a Empowered Action Group 2024 & invited him to join the party as part of the group with defined responsibility. He declined. We appreciate his efforts & suggestion given to party. — Randeep Singh Surjewala (@rssurjewala) April 26, 2022

Kishor too took to Twitter to confirm the development as he wrote, “I declined the generous offer of #congress to join the party as part of the EAG & take responsibility for the elections.”

Kishore said that the Congress needed to fix bigger internal issues more than his help to win the elections. “In my humble opinion, more than me the party needs leadership and collective will to fix the deep rooted structural problems through transformational reforms,” he added.

I declined the generous offer of #congress to join the party as part of the EAG & take responsibility for the elections. In my humble opinion, more than me the party needs leadership and collective will to fix the deep rooted structural problems through transformational reforms. — Prashant Kishor (@PrashantKishor) April 26, 2022

This is the first time both the Congress and Kishor have confirmed that they have been in talks with an eye on the next parliamentary polls. Kishor was the poll strategist of Narendra Modi, securing his historic victory in 2014.