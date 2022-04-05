ISC and ICSE Semester 2 Exams 2022: CISCE releases important instructions about ISC and ICSE Semester 2 Exams 2022 @ cisce.org

ISC and ICSE Semester 2 Exams 2022: The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) has released important instructions related to this month’s

ISC and ICSE Semester 2 Exams 2022 on its official website cisce.org

The ISC and ICSE Semester 2 exams 2022 are set to be held 25 April and 23 May, 2022.

In its latest notification, the Council has made it clear that the results will be announced to the Conveners to the Heads of Schools in July 2022. The Council also said that the results will not be available from the Council’s office.

“Queries about the results by candidates/parents/guardians will not be entertained by the Council,” the Council added.

The ICSE has also issued 15-point directives for students and teachers ahead of the start of the semester-2 exam. The are as follows;

1. Be seated in the Examination Hall / Room five minutes before the time fixed for the start of the examination in the subject.

2. If an Examination Paper for which you are not entered is handed to you, or if the questions indicate that a map or any other stationery should also have been given to you, bring it to the attention of the Supervising Examiner at once.

3. Attend carefully to any general directions that may be given at the head of a paper, e.g., directions regarding number of questions that should be attempted, etc.

4. You are advised to answer only that number of questions as mentioned in the question paper.

5. On the top-sheet of the Standard Answer Booklet, you are to put your signature in the space provided for the purpose. Do NOT write or scribble anywhere on the top-sheet.

6. Clearly write your UID (Unique Identification Number), Index Number and Subject on the top-sheet of the Standard Answer Booklet in the space provided. This information should also be written on the front sheet of each continuation booklet used. If you are using loose maps, graph papers, etc. write this information on these also. All entries on the Answer Booklet are to be made with Black/Blue ballpoint pen ONLY.

7. Write on both sides of each sheet of the answer booklet and leave a margin at both the right-hand and the left-hand edges. Begin the answer to each separate part of a question on a separate line.

8. Write the number of the question clearly in the left-hand margin at the beginning of each answer. Do not copy the question. Be careful to use the same system of numbering as that used in the question paper. Leave a line after the answer to each question.

9. Remember that handwriting and spelling will be taken into account. You may use a fountain pen or a ball-point pen for writing your answers, but pencils may be used only for diagrams. Bring mathematical and drawing instruments and colour pencils for subjects for which they will be needed. The use of any electronic devices, hand, desk or other types of calculating machines are not permitted.

10. In addition to the time indicated in the timetable for writing the paper, 10 minutes time is given for reading the questions.

11. Read the questions very carefully. Time should not be wasted in writing down information that is not asked for as no marks will be given for it.

12. Do not spend too much time on one or two questions so as to leave yourself no time to answer the others.

13. When the time allotted for writing the examination has concluded, arrange your answer scripts sequential ORDER, THE FIRST PAGE AT THE TOP, etc. See that they have your UID (Unique Identification Number),Index Number and Subject written on them. Fasten them together at the left-hand top corner and hand them over unfolded.

14. A candidate who arrives late will be required to give a satisfactory explanation and reason to the Supervising Examiner. Except in exceptional circumstances, a paper will not be given to any candidate who is more than half an hour late. Absolute punctuality is essential. Candidates are not allowed to leave the Examination Hall / Room before the conclusion of the paper.

15. Candidates must write on both sides of each sheet of the answer booklet unless the rubric of the question paper prohibits this.

About the board

The Council has been so constituted as to secure suitable representation of: Government of India, State Governments/Union Territories in which there are Schools affiliated to the Council, the Inter-State Board for Anglo-Indian Education, the Association of Indian Universities, the Association of Heads of Anglo-Indian Schools, the Indian Public Schools’ Conference, the Association of Schools for the ISC Examination and members co-opted by the Executive Committee of the Council.

In 1952, an All India Certificate Examinations Conference was held under the Chairmanship of Maulana Abul Kalam Azad, Minister for Education. The main purpose of the Conference was to consider the replacement of the overseas Cambridge School Certificate Examination by an All India Examination. This set the agenda for the establishment of the Council.