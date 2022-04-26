ICSE Class 10th Semester 2 Exam 2022: Council for the Indian School Certificate Examination starts ICSE Class 10th Semester 2 Exam 2022 @ https://www.cisce.org

ICSE Class 10th Semester 2 Exam 2022: The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examination has begun holding of the ICSE Class 10th Semester 2 Exam 2022. More details could be obtained from the council’s official website www.cisce.org.

The council conducted the English paper exam on Monday, a day before the CBSE is set to start its Term 2 exams for Class 10 and Class 12.

While ICSE students sat for English paper 1 exam on Monday, they will appear for Literature in English today. The exam duration for both papers is 1.5 hours each. The exam for the last paper will be held on 23 May. The council is expected to announce the results in July this year.

In its last directive issued on the official website, the council had made it clear that the results will be announced to the Conveners to the Heads of Schools in July 2022. The Council had also said that the results will not be available from the Council’s office.

