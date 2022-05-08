Himachal Pradesh seal borders as authorities launch probe in Khalistani posters on assembly gate

The Himachal Pradesh government led by Chief Minister Jairam Thakur has sealed the state’s borders as authorities launch the hunt to nab those responsible for installing Khalistani posters on the gate of the assembly.

Quoting a statement from the state police, news agency ANI reported that ADGP-CID, IG/DIG Ranges and Distt. SPs had been directed to seal all interstate borders/barriers and keep strict vigil at the places of probable hideouts.

The police have also registered an FIR under sections 153-A, 153-B IPC and section 3 of HP Open Places (Prevention of Disfigurement) Act, 1985. According to the police, Section 13 of the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA) has also been added to the FIR. Gurpatwant Singh Pannun, General Counsel to Sikhs for Justice (SFJ), has made the main accused in the case.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Jairam Thakur has vowed to hunt down the culprits behind the hos=isting of Khalistani posters and writing painting graffiti on the wall of the Himachal assembly.

हिमाचल सौहार्दपूर्ण राज्य है और यहां शांति कायम रहनी चाहिए। धर्मशाला में हुई घटना के दोषी जहां भी होंगे उन्हें शीघ्र पकड़ा जाएगा। उन लोगों का यह कायरतापूर्ण दौर अब अधिक नहीं चलेगा। निश्चित तौर पर इस घटना को अंजाम देने वालों के खिलाफ सख्त से सख्त कार्रवाई की जाएगी। pic.twitter.com/3CazfkTODZ — Jairam Thakur (@jairamthakurbjp) May 8, 2022

Thakur had earlier said, “I condemn the cowardly act of putting up Khalistan flags at the gate of Dharamshala Assembly Complex. Only the Winter Session is held in this Assembly, so there’s a need for more elaborate security arrangements here during that time.”

Thakur said that the development will be investigated and strict action taken against those responsible for the act. He also dared those putting up the flags in the ‘darkness of the night’ to repeat the act in broad daylight. “I want to tell them that if they have courage, then they should come forward in the broad daylight and in the darkness of the night.”

Not too long ago, pro-Khalistan slogans were chanted in Punjab after a group of Sikhs clashed with Hindus in Patiala.