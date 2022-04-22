Here’s why Gautam Adani is being called ‘real prime minister of India’ after Gujarat business tycoon meets British PM Boris Johnson

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Thursday met Indian business tycoon Gautam Adani in Gujarat during his official trip to India. But no sooner did Adani share his photo with Johnson, than netizens began to take potshots at PM Narendra Modi by declaring Adani the real prime minister of India.



Sharing a photo of himself with Johnson, Adani wrote on the microblogging site Twitter, “Honoured to host @BorisJohnson, the first UK PM to visit Gujarat, at Adani HQ. Delighted to support climate & sustainability agenda with focus on renewables, green H2 & new energy. Will also work with UK companies to co-create defence & aerospace technologies. #AtmanirbharBharat.”

Honoured to host @BorisJohnson, the first UK PM to visit Gujarat, at Adani HQ. Delighted to support climate & sustainability agenda with focus on renewables, green H2 & new energy. Will also work with UK companies to co-create defence & aerospace technologies. #AtmanirbharBharat pic.twitter.com/IzoRpIV6ns — Gautam Adani (@gautam_adani) April 21, 2022

This prompted Twitterati to take potshots at Modi and Adani for their known friendship as they declared the Gujarati businss tycoon the real prime minister of India. One wrote, “Well you are the fav child our PM Modi. We all are working very hard with Govt to make you rich!! Best of luck, in entering to the sector of Defence & Aerospace!!”

Another commented, “Modi is the private PM of adani ??” “Jai Prime Minister Adani,” wrote another user. One user wrote, “Finally real PM at work!” Another user wrote, “British PM meets adani as he knows who takes the decisions in real.”

Well you are the fav child our PM Modi.

We all are working very hard with Govt to make you rich!!

Best of luck, in entering to the sector of Defence & Aerospace!! — Harmeet Kaur (@iamharmeetK) April 21, 2022

Modi is the private PM of adani ??😂😂 — Govinda sharnam (@GovindaSharnam) April 21, 2022

Jai Prime Minister Adani — SM Riswan 🇮🇳 (@riswanris2009) April 22, 2022

Real PM Adani — Fazle Alam (@fazle_alam) April 21, 2022

British PM meets adani as he knows who takes the decisions in real — Sandeep Singh (@sandeepsingh844) April 21, 2022

A report by news agency PTI said that both Adani and Johnson discussed among other things, key sectors such as energy transition, climate action, aerospace and defence collaboration.

Adani has been a close friend of Narendra Modi and his personal fortune grew by $49 billion last year alone. According to the 2022 M3M Hurun Global Rich List, the growth in his wealth even during the pandemic was more than what top three global billionaires Elon Musk, Jeff Bezos and Bernard Arnault added in their wealth in the same period. ,