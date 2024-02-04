“He is lying”: BJP mocks Arvind Kejriwal for ‘BJP wants me to join’ Hindutva party claim amidst ED probe into liquor scam

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday sensationally alleged that the BJP had asked him to join the Hindutva party. His audacious claim was immediately rejected by the BJP whose Delhi unit chief said that the AAP leader was lying. The latest twist in Delhi politics came amidst an imminent arrest of Kejriwal in the liquor scam case.



Speaking at a public event, Kejriwal said, “They say come to the BJP and we will spare you. I said I will not join the BJP. Why should I come to the BJP. I will not come to the BJP. All your sins are forgiven once you go to the BJP. ”

Also Read: Hemant Soren arrested, Nitish Kumar returns to BJP fold; Arvind Kejriwal next? Sushma Swaraj’s daughter makes ‘absconder’ charge against AAP leader

Kejriwal’s claims come hours after the Enforcement Directorate moved a Delhi court against Kejriwal after he ignored the fifth summon of the federal probe agency.

Reacting to Kejriwal’s claims, Delhi BJP President Virendra Sachdeva told news agency PTI, “Arvind Kejriwal is afraid of investigations by the probe agencies, that’s why he is lying. He wants to distract and trick the people of Delhi and that’s why he is dreaming about the things that will never happen.”

Kejriwal is facing arrest by the ED for his alleged involvement in the liquor scam. His colleague Manish Sisodia is already in jail for his alleged role in the case. Sisodia had to resign as the deputy chief minister of Delhi after his arrest.