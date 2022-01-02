Harbhajan Singh vows to expose BCCI officials in new book; World Cup-winning bowler says MS Dhoni was ‘not bigger than…’

Former India cricketer Harbhajan Singh’s new revelations may cause fresh embarrassment to the powers that be in the Indian cricket board. The World Cup-winning bowler has told at least two TV channels how he was forced to end his career by the action of BCCI officials.

Harbhajan Singh said that he was disappointed that he was not allowed to retire in Team India jersey from his home ground. He told Zee News that many people within the establishment tried their best to end his career just when he was routinely taking wickets for India.

“Selectors never responded to my calls. Even the BCCI did not do anything. No one was able to explain why a senior player was like me was being treated like this. I hope they realise one day what they did to me,” Harbhajan said.

Was Mahendra Singh Dhoni not supportive to his as a captain? Harbhajan said, “MS Dhoni was indeed the captain, but this beyond his capacity. MS Dhoni may have tried to help me cause, but a captain is never bigger than BCCI officials.”

Harbhajan had told India TV how he was mysteriously dropped from the team in the aftermath of helping India win the World Cup. Singh said that he was 31 when he completed 400 wickets in Test matches, adding that he was capable of taking at least 100-200 more Tests.

“But I was never picked to represent the team. It was and will always remain a mystery how a player, who took 400 wickets, is kicked out of the team. That mystery has not been solved till today,” Harbhajan said.

The former cricketer said that he knew who may have been responsible for his ouster from the team but he will reveal their names in his forthcoming book. Harbhajan said that the Indian cricket board could have handled the retirement of Yuvraj Singh, VVS Laxman, Virendra Sehwag and Gautam Gambhir.

The former India cricketer made it clear that he will not contest the forthcoming elections.