“Face of Modi behind”: Rahul Gandhi slams BJP after Supreme Court reverses Chandigarh mayoral election outcome

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday took a potshot at the BJP saying that the real face behind the conspiracy to murder the democracy in Chandigarh was that of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.



Reacting to the Supreme Court’s order, Gandhi wrote on Twitter, “Masih is just a ‘pawn’ in the BJP’s conspiracy to murder democracy, behind which is the ‘face’ of Modi.”

As well as reversing the outcome of the poll, the top court also ordered the prosecution of the presiding officer, Anil Masih, for acting dishonestly in his bid to help the BJP.

लोकतंत्र की हत्या की भाजपाई साजिश में मसीह सिर्फ ‘मोहरा’ है, पीछे मोदी का ‘चेहरा’ है। — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) February 20, 2024

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal tweeted, “Truth may be troubled but not defeated. The Constitution and democracy ultimately won the Chandigarh Mayor elections. Many thanks to the Honorable Supreme Court.”

Today’s ruling means that AAP candidate Kuldeep Kumar is now the winner of last month’s Chandigarh mayoral election.