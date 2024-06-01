Exit poll predictions match Narendra Modi’s desired number of seats for NDA

Exit polls have predicted a resounding victory for the BJP and the National Democratic Alliance in this year’s Lok Sabha elections. The number of seats for the BJP predicted by almost every single exit poll matches the predictions made by Modi before the elections. Modi had predicted that his the NDA will win more than 400 seats in the 543-seat parliament despite 10 years of anti-incumbency.

The BJP’s election slogan this year was ‘Ab Ki Baar, 400 Paar’ which loosely translated as ‘this time more than 400 seats.’

To ensure that the NDA’s predicted number of seats matches those desired by the prime minister, the pollsters have claimed a huge wave in favour of the BJP even in regions where the Hindutva party has historically not fared well.

For example, the BJP is predicted to sweep West Bengal by winning 22 of the total 42 seats. In 2019, the BJP had won 18 seats but pollsters are now predicting BJP candidates to win even in Muslim-dominated areas.

The BJP is also predicted to sweep Odisha by winning 15-20 seats. The state has 21 seats. Many pollsters have predicted a rout for the Biju Janata Dal headed by Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik.

The BJP is also predicted to improve its showing in South India including Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Kerala and Tamil Nadu.

Today’s Chanakya predicted exactly 400 seats for the NDA.

C-Voter, which teamed up with ABP News predicted up to 383 seats for the BJP-led NDA.

Similar numbers were predicted by other agencies.

The opposition INDIA bloc has rejected these predictions and has claimed that it will secure a majority on the day of the counting on 4 June.

This year, the polls were conducted in seven different stages spread over 50 days. It will be a historic achievement if Modi manages to secure a third term for himself as the prime minister of India.