England cricketers rally behind Moeen Ali after Bangladeshi hatemonger posts Islamophobic tweet targeting Chennai Super Kings player

England cricketers have rallied behind their teammate Moeen Ali after a known Bangladeshi hatemonger, Taslima Nasreen, posted an Islamophobic tweet targeting the Chennai Super Kings player.

Known for her hatemongering on social media, Nasreen tweeted, “If Moeen Ali were not stuck with cricket, he would have gone to Syria to join ISIS.” The tweet by disgraced Bangladeshi hatemonger evoked widespread angry reactions with top England cricketers such as Jofra Archer and Sam Billings registering their outrage.

Jofra Archer wrote, “Are you okay ? I don’t think you’re okay.”

Are you okay ? I don't think you're okay

Reacting to Nasreen’s clarification that her tweet on Ali was in sarcasm, Archer wrote, “Sarcastic ? No one is laughing , not even yourself , the least you can do is delete the tweet.” Another teammate of Ali, Sam Billings, tweeted, “Please everyone report this account.”

Please everyone report this account

Another English cricketer Saqib Mahmood tweeted, “Can’t believe this. Disgusting tweet. Disgusting individual.”

Can't believe this. Disgusting tweet. Disgusting individual

Here’s how journalists and activists reacted to Nasreen’s disgusting tweet.

This disgusting woman is a disgrace to womanhood. She is nothing but pile of filth. @Twitter @jack how do you allow such vile people to exist on your platform?

This is a very sick person tweeting. Vaccinate yourself from such idiots if possible #MoeenAli

Shame on you @taslimanasreen. You will be remembered as a garden variety bigot not a writer, certainly not a rationalist or feminist.

Moeen Ali was the part of England team that recently toured India to play Test, T20 International and ODI matches. The English all-rounder was bought by Chennai Super Kings for a whopping Rs. 7 crore. He will be seen in action in this year’s IPL, which starts from 9 April.

Moeen Ali has represented England in 61 Test matches to score 2831 runs including five centuries and 14 half-centuries. As a bowler, he has also claimed 189 Test wickets. In 109 ODI matches, he has scored 1849 that includes three centuries and five fifties. The number of ODI wickets taken by Ali stands at 86.