Delhi High Court to hear Umar Khalid’s appeal against trial court’s refusal on bail plea

The Delhi High Court will today hear the appeal filed by former JNU students leader Umar Khalid challenging the trial court’s order refusing him bail in the Delhi riots larger conspiracy case.



According to Livelaw, a division bench comprising of Justice Siddharth Mridul and Justice Rajnish Bhatnagar will be hearing the matter at 10:30 AM.

The trial court in its order had concluded that Khalid connected with many accused and was present in WhatsApp groups created for specific objects throughout riots.

Delhi saw one of the worst anti-Muslim pogroms in the recent times. More than 50 people, mostly Muslims, were killed just before the assembly elections of 2020.

Khalid was arrested by the Delhi Police in September 2020 under the draconian Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) for his alleged role in the northeast Delhi riots.