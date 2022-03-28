Delhi court grants bail to Sulli Deals App creator Aumkareshwar Thakur, says ‘prolonged incarceration would be detrimental to his overall well being’

A Delhi court has granted bail to Sulli Deals App creator Aumkareshwar Thakur by saying that a ‘prolonged incarceration would be detrimental to his overall well being.’ There are also reports of bail also being granted to 21-year-old Neeraj Bishnoi, who is alleged to be the conspirator and creator of the App on GitHub.

The court said, “The accused is a first time offender and a young person as such prolonged incarceration would be detrimental to his overall well being.”

The court, according to Livelaw, added, “Merely because replies from different intermediaries and FSL is awaited, same is not sufficient reason to deny bail to the accused as accused is not position to influence FSL result or replies.”

Chief Metropolitan Magistrate (CMM) Pankaj Sharma of Patiala House Court said that Thakur ‘has roots in the society and he is not a flight risk.’ “The trial would take considerable time to save as such no fruitful purpose would be served by keeping him detained any further,” it added.

The Delhi Police had arrested Aumkareshwar Thakur, the ‘main mastermind behind the Sulli deal app case’ in January this year. He was the fifth individual to be arrested in the case after Vishal Jha, Shweta Singh, Mayank Rawat and Neeraj Bishnoi were arrested from Bengaluru, Uttarakhand and Assam respectively.

Thakur was arrested from his home in Indore in Madhya Pradesh. A resident of Newyork City Township in Indore, Thakur is 26 years of age and completed his BCA degree from IPS Academy. Interestingly, all accused in the infamous Bulli Bai app case have been arrested from BJP-ruled states.

Sulli Deal and Bulli Bai Deal app morphed photos of Muslim women and put them up for auction on GitHub platform.

Thakur, according to police, was responsible for developing the code for the Sulli Deal app before sharing them on the microblogging site Twitter. He reportedly deleted his Twitter accounts after the controversy over Bulli Bai Deal app gained the international spotlight.

The police had come under sharp scrutiny for not taking any action when Muslim women found their photos being auctioned by Hindutva terrorists a year ago.