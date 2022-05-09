Delhi-based author accused of raping woman for 10 years; case filed

A Delhi-based author has been accused of raping a woman for 10 years, prompting the Delhi Police to register a case against him.

According to reports, the police registered a case of rape in Timarpur Police Station against the author after a woman complained that she was allegedly raped for 10 years.

The author has been identified as Nilotpal Mrinal, who has penned several books and was even conferred with the prestigious Sahitya Akademi award.

According to ANI, as reported by NDTV, the woman from Gorakhpur said that she met the author 10 years ago on social media and both became friends. The woman, who currently resides in Delhi’s Mukherjee Nagar area, is preparing for the UPSC exam.

She accused the author of hurling abuses and physically assaulting her. Referring to an incident in 2013, the woman said that she had gone for an eye treatment to the AIIMS. She said that the author allegedly beat her up and hurled abuses when since she got late in returning home.

“I started crying but he raped me. The next day, he came and started apologising. He also promised to marry me,” she said.

The woman said that she did not report the matter to the police as the accused her promised to marry her. However, she claimed to have discovered that the accused was having affairs with several other girls.