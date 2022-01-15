Congress releases list of 86 candidates for Punjab assembly polls, CM Charanjit Singh Channi to contest from Chamkaur Sahib; Navjot Sidhu from Amritsar East

The Congress on Saturday released the list of 86 candidates for the next month’s assembly polls in Punjab. Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi will contest from Chamkaur Sahib-SC seat. Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu will contest from Amritsar East.



Actor Sonu Sood’s sister Malvika Sood has been fielded from her hometown of Moga.

Punjab will go to polls in a single phase on 14 February. The counting of votes will take place nearly a month later on 10 March.

Punjab has 117 assembly seats and the state will multi-corner contest in the polls. Captain Amarinder Singh, who led the Congress campaign in 2017, has formed his own party and will contest in alliance with the BJP. The Akali Dal, which was an alliance partner of the BJP in 2017, has now severed ties with the right-wing Hindu party.

Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party too is in the electoral fray. The party had won little over 20 seats in the 2017 elections.