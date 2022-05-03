The Congress on Tuesday reacted angrily to a claim made by BJP IT Cell chief Amit Malviya that Rahul Gandhi was partying at a nightclub in Nepal.

Sharing a video of Gandhi, Malviya had written on Twitter, “Rahul Gandhi was at a nightclub when Mumbai was under seize. He is at a nightclub at a time when his party is exploding. He is consistent. Interestingly, soon after the Congress refused to outsource their presidency, hit jobs have begun on their Prime Ministerial candidate…”

The video shared by Malviya has gone viral and his tweet has clocked close to 80,000 views with over 2,000 likes on Twitter. In the viral video, Gandhi could be seen with a female friend with loud music playing in the background.

Malviya wasn’t alone in criticising Gandhi on the viral video. BJP leader Shahnawaz Hussain was quoted by ANI as saying, “I have not seen it (Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s recent viral video). He parties every day, no one stops him anyway. The constitution doesn’t have any such rule where anyone can be stopped from partying. He parties more & works less for his party.”

Reacting to Malviya’s claim, Congress leader Manickam Tagore wrote, “What is wrong in it when he attends a marriage reception? Why Sanghi’s are afraid about him ? Why Sanghi’s are spreading lies ? Everyone of us attend private functions.”

According to Nepali media reports, Gandhi arrived in Nepal on Monday with three people to attend the wedding of his friend Sumnima Udas. A former CNN journalist, Udas is currently with The Lumbini Museum as its Executive Director.

Udas’ father Bhim Udas, who also served as a Nepali Ambassador to Myanmar, told Kathamandu Post, “We had extended an invitation to Gandhi to attend the wedding of my daughter.”

Udas is getting married to Nima Martin Sherpa with the wedding taking place on Tuesday. The reception will be held on Thursday.