Bombay High Court rejects plea by Navneet Rana, husband Ravi Rana to quash FIR

The Bombay High Court on Monday rejected a plea by Amravati MP Navneet Rana and her MLA husband Ravi Rana praying for the quashing of a second FIR filed by the Mumbai Police for resisting their arrest over their declaration to recite Hanuman Chalisa outside the private residence of Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray.

The high court bench comprising Justices PB Varale and SM Modak made scathing observation while dismissing the plea by the Rana couple.

“…Declaration that a person would recite some religious verses either in personal residence of another person or even at a public place is certainly firstly a breach of personal liberty of another person,” the high court Bench was quoted by Livelaw as saying.

The court added, “…And secondly if declaration is made that a particular religious verse would be recited on public Street, the state is justified in carrying apprehension that such act would result in disturbance to law and order.”

A separate FIR for sedition was already registered against the couple. The court, according to Bar and Bench, said that the ‘two incidents are separate and the present petition does not merit the court’s indulgence.’

The court order said, “Petitioners who are active politically are expected to behave responsibly. Great power comes with great responsibility. The expectation of responsible conduct of those persons who have an active life, is a reasonable expectation.”

Navneet Rana is an independent MP from Amravati, while her husband is an independent MLA from Badnera in Amravati district.