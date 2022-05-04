Bombay High Court grants anticipatory bail to BJP MLA Ganesh Naik in cases alleging rape, criminal intimidation, under Arms Act

The Bombay High Court has granted anticipatory bail to BJP MLA Ganesh Naik in cases alleging rape, criminal intimidation and under the Arms Act.

A woman had filed a complaint against Naik claiming to be in a live-in relationship with Naik for 27 years.

#BombayHighCourt grants per-arrest bail to Airoli MLA #GaneshNaik for ₹ 25000 in cases alleging rape, criminal intimidation and under the Arms Act. — Live Law (@LiveLawIndia) May 4, 2022

The 48-year-old woman had also claimed that she had a 15-year-old son from him. The woman has asked Naik to accept the child since the BJP lawmaker was his biological father. She has claimed inheritance in Naik’s property and other assets.

The woman had alleged that Naik was intimidating her after she filed a complaint with the Nerul Police. The Navi Mumbai Police had registered two cases of rape and criminal intimidation at Nerul and CBD Belapur police stations respectively.

Naik was earlier with the NCP before joining the BJP in 2019.