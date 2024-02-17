BCCI extends full support to R Ashwin after bowler leaves third Test due to family emergency

The Indian cricket board has extended its support to Team India bowler, Ravichandran Ashwin, who’s had to leave the ongoing third Test match against England due to a family emergency. This was after Ashwin completed a personal milestone by taking his 500th wicket.

The BCCI said in a statement that Ashwin had withdrawn ‘from the Test squad, effective immediately due to a family medical emergency.’

“In these challenging times, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and the team fully supports Ashwin.

“The BCCI extends its heartfelt support to the champion cricketer and his family. The health and well-being of the players and their loved ones are of utmost importance. The Board requests respect for the privacy of Ashwin and his family as they navigate through this challenging time,” the BCCI said.

The BCCI added that the ‘Board and the team will continue to provide any necessary assistance to Ashwin and will keep the lines of communication open to offer support as needed.’

It concluded, “Team India appreciates the understanding and empathy of the fans and media during this sensitive period.”

Earlier on Friday, Ashwin had become the second Indian bowler after Anil Kumble and the fifth spin bowler across the world to reach the milestone of 500 Test wickets. This was after he dismissed England opener Zak Crawley.

India will not be allowed to replace him if he’s unable to return to the squad. This means that India will have to play with one less player in the match. The five-match series is currently tied at 1-1.