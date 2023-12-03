Assembly Elections 2023: BJP win Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan; Congress win Telangana

The BJP on Sunday registered landslide victories in three key states in the Hindi heartland namely Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan. The Congress, on the other hand, won Telangana for the first time since the formation of the state in 2013.



The Congress was in power in Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan and many exit poll surveys predicted a return to power for India’s grand old party in these two states. However, the Hindutva party stunned everyone by wresting these two states from the Congress.

The BJP also won a landslide in Madhya Pradesh, paving the way for the party to form its government in the state for a record fifth time. In a 230-seat Madhya Pradesh assembly, the BJP won 163 seats while the Congress had to contend with just 66 seats.

In Rajasthan’s 200-seat assembly, the BJP won 115 seats, while the Congress could only manage 70 seats.

The BJP won 54 in the 90-seat Chhattisgarh assembly while the Congress’ tally was reduced to just 35.

The Congress’ biggest gain came in Telangana, which was carved out of Andhra Pradesh to become a separate state in 2013 under the then Congress-led government at the Centre. The party won 65 seats out of 119 to form its first-ever government in the southern Indian state. The BRS won 39 while the BJP and the AIMIM emerged victorious on 8 and 7 seats respectively.

Elections were held in two phases phase on 7 November and 17 November, Madhya Pradesh went to polls in a single phase on 17 November, while Rajasthan and Telangana saw voting in a single phase on 25 November and 30 November respectively.