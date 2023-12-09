“Aqal ke andhey”: Controversial BJP MLA Raja Singh faces ridicule for refusing to take oath after Akbaruddin Owaisi appointed Protem Speaker of Telangana assembly

Controversial BJP MLA Raja Singh, who is known for his hate speeches against Muslims, is facing criticism from netizens after he falsely claimed that AIMIM MLA Akbaruddin Owaisi was appointed the Protem Speaker of the Telangana assembly by the newly-elected Congress government. Singh caused a huge controversy by announcing that he would not take oath as an MLA from Owaisi.

He told ANI, “It is very unfortunate. After Congress formed the government & Revanth Reddy became the CM, Congress’ real face has come to the fore. Every time Revanth Reddy used to make a statement that BJP AIMIM & BRS are one but the people of Telangana have known who is with whom…We will not take oath in front of such a person…We will boycott…”

#WATCH | On AIMIM MLA Akbaruddin Owaisi appointed as Pro-tem Speaker of Telangana Legislative Assembly, BJP leader T Raja Singh says, “It is very unfortunate. After Congress formed the government & Revanth Reddy became the CM, Congress’ real face has come to the fore. Every time… pic.twitter.com/nTmGypYD6f — ANI (@ANI) December 8, 2023

However, netizens were quick to fact-check the controversial MLA by reminding that the decision to appoint a Protem Speaker was a decision of a Governor, who in this case was Tamilisai Soundararajan. Soundarajan headed the BJP’s Tamil Nadu unit before being appointed the Governor of Telangana by the Centre’s Narendra Modi government.

As expected, social media users began to school Singh for his deliberate attempts to give the issue a communal colour. One wrote, “Aqal ke andhey @TigerRajaSingh. The pro-tem speaker, #AkbaruddinOwaisi, got picked by the Governor of Telangana. And guess what? The Governor was handpicked by the BJP. Isleye bolte 4 class padlena tha.”

Another user wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter, “This is why we keep saying education matters. Who is appointing Pro term Speaker ? As I know as per constitution, Governor. Once adjoining Assembly then govt ( Single largest party will elect the speaker, then governor appoint him as speaker).”

In 2018 too, an MLA from the AIMIM was appointed as the Protem Speaker, who is usually happens to be the seniormost member of the assembly. Owaisi has been elected to the assembly for the sixth term.

Singh was elected from Hyderabad’s Goshamahal constituency by beating Bharat Rashtra Samithi candidate Nand Kishore Vyas.