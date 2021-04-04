“Andhbhakts and Gandhbahkts”: Subramanian Swamy takes brutal potshots at supporters of PM Modi for surge in COVID-19 cases

BJP’s Rajya Sabha MP Subramanian has taken a potshot at the supporters of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, popularly known as bhakts, asking them if their leader should be held responsible for the current surge in the COVID-19 cases in the country.

Known for his outspoken nature, Swamy wrote, “When the Coronavirus Pandemic cases were running at 100,000 daily mid-April 2020 and fell to 10, 000 by November. who was given the credit by Andhbhakts and Gandhbahkts? Now have the cases risen again to 100, 000 again? Then who will now claim credit?”

Andhbhakts are used for blind supporters of PM Modi, while the use of gandhbhakts was to imply that not only are they illiterate but they also stink.”

When one user said that the latest surge in the coronavirus cases in India due to the weather change, Swamy replied, “There you are ! You have got the excuse ready which is needed by Andhbhakts and Gandhbhakts.”

India is witnessing an alarming spike in the coronavirus cases across the country but PM Modi and his second-in-command, Amit Shah, have been busy holding election rallies. West Bengal, Assam, Kerala, Tamil Nadu and Puducherry are going to polls in multiple stages with the counting of votes scheduled to take place on 2 May.

Swamy had recently blamed the Prime Minister’s Office for the embarrassing fiasco concerning the rollback in interest rates for various small saving schemes. His attack had irked the supporters of PM Modi. But, unaffected by the response from Modi supporters, Swamy has once again taken potshots at them.