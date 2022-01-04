After Vishal Jha, the Mumbai Police have arrested an 18-year-old woman, identified as Shweta Singh in the Bulli Bai Deal case from Uttarakhand. Singh is being termed as the prime accused, who was in constant touch with Vishal Jha, an engineering student from Bengaluru.

“18-year-old Shweta Singh has been taken into custody by Mumbai Police, in connection with the ‘Bulli Bai’ app case. The procedure is underway for her transit remand at Rudrapur police station: Uttarakhand Police Headquarters,” reported news agency ANI.

Arrests of Jha and Singh have come weeks after the Mumbai Police had picked up an IIT graduate Ramnagesh Akubathini from Hyderabad for sending rape threats to the 9-month-old daughter of Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma last year.

A lower court has sent Jha to 10-day police custody.

The Bulli Bai case gained international spotlight after a group of Muslim women including journalists and activists took to social media on 1 January informing how their photos had been put up for auction on a vile app. The app was hosted on the GitHub platform to humiliate Muslim women. GitHub had later removed the app from its platform amidst global outrage on the matter.

In November last year, the Cyber Cell of the Mumbai Police had arrested a Hindutva fanatic, identified as Ramnagesh Akubathini, for threatening to rape the 9-month-old baby of Indian skipper Virat Kohli and actor Anushka Sharma.

An IIT graduate, Ramnagesh had threatened to rape 9-month-old Vamika after Virat Kohli publicly slammed Hindutva hatemongers for accusing Mohammad Shami of accepting money from Pakistan to ensure India’s defeat in the T20 World Cup.