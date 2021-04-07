After Delhi, Punjab also imposes night curfew; political gatherings banned

The Punjab government headed by Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh has imposed a night curfew between 9 PM and 5 AM across the state until the end of the month.

The state government has also banned political gatherings until 30 April in view of the surge in the second wave of coronavirus cases.

The latest order on night curfew comes just hours after the Delhi government headed by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal announced a night curfew until 30 April with immediate effect.

Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan had recently said that around 80 percent of all Covid-19 cases in Punjab were due to the UK variant as confirmed by genome sequencing. The number of daily cases of COVID-19 in Punjab has increased from 240 between in the middle of February to 2,793 between the first week of April.