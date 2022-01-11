Adityanath’s minister resigns to protest discrimination against Dalits, youth; joins Samajwadi Party; 3 more BJP MLAs quit party

In a setback to the BJP, a senior BJP leader and a minister in Yogi Adityanath’s government in Uttar Pradesh, Swami Prasad Maurya, has resigned to protest discriminatory treatment to Dalits and youth.



Maurya announced his resignation on Twitter.

Maurya was the minister of labour, employment & coordination in Adityanath government.

Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya tweeted, “I do not know why Honourable Swami Prasad Maurya has resigned. I appeal to him to sit and talk with us. Decisions taken in haste are often wrong.”

Maurya later joined the Samajwadi Party and posed for the camera with Akhilesh Yadav. Three more BJP MLAs namely Brijesh Prajapati, Bhagwati Sagar and Roshan Lal Verma too have reportedly left the BJP.

Uttar Pradesh goes to polls in seven stages starting next month.