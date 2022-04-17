18-year-old Tamil Nadu table tennis player, Deenadayalan Vishwa, dies in road accident in Meghalaya

18-year-old Tamil Nadu table tennis player, Deenadayalan Vishwa, had died in a road accident while on his way from Guwahati to Shillong to take part in the 83rd Senior National Table Tennis Championship.



Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma tweeted, “Saddened to learn that Tamil Nadu paddler, Deenadayalan Vishwa passed away after an accident in Ri Bhoi District while on his way to Shillong to participate in the 83rd Senior National Table Tennis Championship in our State.”

Union Minister Kiren Rijiju wrote on Twitter, “Very sad to learn that young Table Tennis player from Tamil Nadu, Deenadayalan Vishwa died in an accident at Ri-Bhoi in Meghalaya while on his way to Shillong to participate in the 83rd Senior National Table Tennis Championship. My deepest condolences to his family. RIP.”

According to reports, Vishwa was on his way to Shillong when his car hit a taxi in Shangbangla, just after the Umliy check post, before plunging into the gorge.

“A 12-wheel trailer, coming from the opposite direction, ploughed through the road divider and hit the taxi at Shangbangla, just after the Umliy check post, and plunged into the gorge. The taxi driver died on the spot, and Vishwa before reaching the Nongpoh Civil Hospital. The doctors declared him brought dead. Ramesh Santosh Kumar, Abinash Prasannaji Srinivasan and Kishore Kumar, who travelled with Vishwa, suffered severe injuries,” a statement from the Table Tennis Federation of India said.

The organisers of the championships, with the Meghalaya government’s help, rushed them to the North Eastern Indira Gandhi Regional Institute of Health and Medical Sciences (NEIGRIHMS) in Shillong for critical care. The team of doctors attending to them said the boys were stable. Competition manager N. Ganeshan also visited the three boys at the Institute.

Vishwa’s father and his family members are expected to travel to Guwahati. The young player’s body will be flown to Chennai on Monday morning.

According to the TTFI, Vishwa was a promising player with several national ranking titles and international medals to his credit. He was scheduled to represent India at the WTT Youth Contender at Linz, Austria, from 27 April.

Vishwa, a product of Krishnaswamy TT Club in Anna Nagar, was trained by Ramnath Prasad and Jai Prabhu Ram.