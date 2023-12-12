17-year-old IIT aspirant lynched to death in Rajasthan

Police in Rajasthan say that a 17-year-old IIT-JEE aspirant has been beaten to death by a group of people in Kota. The deceased has been identified as Satyaveer alias Rajveer alias Ronak.



A report by news agency PTI said that the student was murdered in Kota’s in Indira Vihar area.

Satyaveer was attached with iron rods and chains by a gang of students, who are also believed to reportedly coaching students. The incident took place on Monday evening when the deceased was at a tea stall.

Kota iis become a huge hub for students from all over India to prepare for competitive examinations. Satyaveer has also been staying in Kota for the last two years to prepare for IIT-JEE exams.

It’s not clear why he was killed so mercilessly.