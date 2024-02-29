14 people killed after pickup vehicle overturns in Madhya Pradesh

Authorities in Madhya Pradesh say that at least 14 people have been killed and more than 20 injured killed after a pickup vehicle overturned in Dindori on Wednesday night.



Reacting to the incident, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav announced 4 lakh ex-gratia for the kin of the dead.

#WATCH | Madhya Pradesh: 14 people died and 20 injured after a pick-up vehicle lost control and overturned at Badjhar ghat in Dindori. Injured are undergoing treatment at Shahpura Community Health Centre: Vikas Mishra, Dindori Collector (Visuals of the injured who are undergoing… pic.twitter.com/24CjMnprEb — ANI MP/CG/Rajasthan (@ANI_MP_CG_RJ) February 29, 2024

“Instructions have been given to the district administration for proper treatment of the injured,” a tweet from Yadav’s office read.