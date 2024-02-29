14 people killed after pickup vehicle overturns in Madhya Pradesh

Authorities in Madhya Pradesh say that at least 14 people have been killed and more than 20 injured killed after a pickup vehicle overturned in Dindori on Wednesday night.
Reacting to the incident, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav announced 4 lakh ex-gratia for the kin of the dead.

“Instructions have been given to the district administration for proper treatment of the injured,” a tweet from Yadav’s office read.

