11 killed at Maharashtra award function attended by Home Minister Amit Shah

Police in Maharashtra say that at least 11 people have been killed and 120 others suffered sunstroke at a function, which was attended by hundreds of thousands of people. The tragedy took place in Navi Mumbai where a sea of humanity descended to take part in the ‘Maharashtra Bhushan’ award, held in an open ground.



According to news agency PTI, the function held in Kharghar area in Raigad district was also attended by Union home minister Amit Shah, who conferred the award on spiritual leader and social reformer Appasaheb Dharmadhikari.

A police official said a couple of patients were on ventilator support at hospitals in Navi Mumbai and Panvel city and their condition is being monitored.

The Maharashtra government has announced a financial support of Rs 5 lakh each to the families of those killed on Sunday.