Zwigato Day 3 Box Office Collection: ‘Washout’ by Kapil Sharma-starrer film breaks hearts for comedy king’s fans

Fans of India’s comedy king, Kapil Sharma, are finding it difficult to believe that Zwigato has bombed at the box office. Zwigato day 3 box office collection saw a marginal improvement but the film’s overall earnings continue to be disappointing. Disheartened fans have taken to social media share their heartbreak on the complete ‘washout’ of the film.

Directed by Nandita Das, Zwigato was released in over 400 screens across India on Friday. The film could only manage a little over 43 lakh on the first day of its release. The day 2 being Saturday, the film gained some momentum but could only earn Rs. 62 lakhs. On the day 3 of its release, Zwigato made Rs. 79 lakhs taking the overall earnings to Rs. 1.84 crore.

Giving an update, Bollywood trade analyst Taran Adarsh wrote, “#Zwigato finds appreciation from its target audience, but the #BO remains lacklustre… Although biz did improve on Day 2 and 3, the overall 3-day total is extremely low… Fri 43 lacs, Sat 62 lacs, Sun 79 lacs. Total: ₹ 1.84 cr. #India biz.”

Kapil’s dejected fans felt that the comedy king had acted brilliantly in the film and yet the film had failed to find takers at the box office.

“It’s a good movie and everyone acted great. It’s a clean movie . @KapilSharmaK9 got appreciated and that’s great. As far as BO goes maybe younger people don’t want to watch serious movies and older don’t go to theaters much. Word of mouth , hopefully we will see more growth,” wrote Twitter user Seema Kapur.

User Sandeep Salmania felt that Kapil should only do comedy films like Kis Kis Ko Pyar Karoon. User Sonu Bollywood wrote, “Ek achi film ko aisa perform karte dekh 💔 hope🤞 it finds a gud ott buyer.”

Several top Bollywood names had backed Kapil’s film but it failed to bring audience to theatres. Now some of his fans believe that it should have been released only on OTT platform.