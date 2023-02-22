“Your time is up”: IPS Officer D Roopa faces ridicule after punishment by Karnataka government for sharing private photos of IAS Officer Rohini Sindhuri

IPS Officer D Roopa is facing public ridicule after the Karnataka government acted swiftly to punish her for sharing private photos of IAS Officer Rohini Sindhuri. Roopa’s action had led to a nasty social media feud between her and Sindhuri, prompting the latter’s husband to file a criminal complaint against her.

According to an order by the Karnataka government, both Roopa and Sindhuri have been transferred without any postings. This means that while both of them have been stripped of their current roles, they have not been given any new responsibilities.

Sindhuri is a 2009-batch IAS officer and was serving as commissioner for Hindu Religious & Charitable Endowments. Basavarajendra H, a 2012-batch IAS officer, has replaced her.

As for the 2000-batch I;PS officer Roopa, she held the post of Commissioner for Hindu Religious & Charitable Endowments. She has now been replaced by Basavarajendra H, a 2012-batch IAS officer.

To make the matter worse for Roopa, the BJP government of Karnataka also transferred Roopa’s IAS officer husband, Munish Moudgil, who, according to many, has become the collateral damage in the leaking of private photos controversy.

Moudgil previously held the post of Commissioner for Survey, Settlement & Land Records. He has been posted as the principal secretary at the administrative reforms wing of the Department of Personnel & Administrative Reforms. The government order said that CN Sreedhara, who served as additional director of Survey, Settlement & Land Records had replaced Moudgil.

Karnataka | IPS officer D Roopa Moudgil and IAS officer Rohini Sindhuri transferred without posting after fight on social media over sharing private photos. pic.twitter.com/YdP5QL4OUg — ANI (@ANI) February 21, 2023

Reacting to the news of Roopa’s transfer, one Twitter user wrote, “Your time is up.” Another commented, “One of the many perils of being on social media.” “So now they have free time to settle their personal scores with salary paid by taxpayers. Hope they dish out awesome entertainment to all of us,” commented another user.

A social media feud had erupted between two high-ranking officers in the Indian bureaucracy involving Roopa and Sindhuri after Roopa shared a series of personal photos of Sindhuri accusing her of sending her private photos to her seniors.

Taking a dim view of Roopa’s action, Sindhuri questioned Roopa’s authority to comment on the matter, given that it was outside of her jurisdiction as an IPS officer. This led to a heated exchange of words between the two officers, with both of them accusing each other of overstepping their boundaries.