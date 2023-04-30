Neetu Kapoor, the mother of actor Ranbir Kapoor, on Sunday left an emotional note as she shared a throwback photo of herself with late husband, Rishi Kapoor, on the latter’s death anniversary. Neetu’s post prompted many Bollywood celebrities including Alia Bhatt’s mother, Soni Razdan, Shah Rukh Khan’s wife Gauri Khan and Archana Puran Singh of The Kapil Sharma Show to react. Alia Bhatt is married to Neetu’s only son, Ranbir.



Sharing an old of herself with Rishi Kapoor, Neetu wrote, “You are missed every day with all the wonderful happy memories.”

She added, “Always in our hearts.”

Reacting to her photo, fashion designer Manish Malhotra dropped a couple of red-heart emojis. Also leaving a red heart emoji was her daughter Riddhima Kapoor. Soni Razdan wrote, “We all miss him dearly ❤️❤️❤️”

The photo received close to 50,000 likes with Gauri Khan, Archana Puran Singh joining the celebrities to like the photo.

Rishi Kapoor passed away in Mumbai aged 67 on 30 April 2020. He was diagnosed with cancer in 2018 for which he had to travel to the US. Later, the family had also issued an official statement revealing for the first time that the actor was suffering from leukemia, commonly known as blood cancer.