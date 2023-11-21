“Would Narendra Modi allow supporters in his bedroom, dressing room or the toilet?”: 1983 World Cup winner lashes out at PM for entering players’ dressing room

Former India cricketer and a member of the 1983 World Cup winning team, Kirti Azad on Tuesday lashed out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi for entering the players’ dressing room immediately after India’s defeat to Australia in the World Cup final.

Azad, who is also a former BJP MP, wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter, “The dressing room is the sanctum sanctorum of any team. @ICC does not allow anybody to enter these rooms apart from the players and the support staff.”

According to Azad, Modi ought to have met the players ‘outside the dressing room in the private visitors area.’

“I say this as a #sportsman and not #politician. Would @narendramodi allow his supporters to come and console or congratulate him in his bedroom, dressing room or the toilet?” he asked.

Azad continued, “Sportspersons are far more disciplined than #politicians.”

Azad also criticised the BCCI for not inviting Kapil Dev, underwhose leadership India had won the first-ever World Cup title in 1983.

“Last, but not the least, the man and whose team did it for India, In 1983 @therealkapildev was also not invited. Now tell me who is doing politics?” Azad concluded.

Modi was seen roaming around the Indian dressing room after the hosts suffered a six-wicket defeat at the hands of Australia. He was seen comforting the players in his own inimitable style. It’s quite rare for a politician to enter the players’ dressing room. Many believe that Modi had arrived at the stadium, which he named after himself, hoping to hog the limelight in the events that India won.

Players looked uncomfortable to see Modi in their dressing room.

Jay Shah, Amit Shah’s son, runs the Indian Cricket Board, known as the BCCI.