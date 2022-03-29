Will Smith apologies to Chris Rock after Academy condemns violent act; actor makes confession to comic in apology

Actor Will Smith has issued a public apology to comedian Chris Rock for punching him on his face during the Oscar ceremony on Monday. Smith’s apology came hours after the Academy agreed to review the violent act committed on its stage.

Taking to Instagram, Will Smith also made confessions about shortcomings in his personality saying that he was still a ‘work in progress.’

“Violence in all of its forms is poisonous and destructive. My behavior at last night’s Academy Awards was unacceptable and inexcusable. Jokes at my expense are a part of the job, but a joke about Jada’s medical condition was too much for me to bear and I reacted emotionally,” Smith wrote.

Smith continued, “I would like to publicly apologize to you, Chris. I was out of line and I was wrong. I am embarrassed and my actions were not indicative of the man I want to be. There is no place for violence in a world of love and kindness.”

Smith had punched Rock on his face after the comic made fun of Jada Pinket Smith’s hair loss condition, known as alopecia. Poking fun at Smith’s wife, Rock had said, “Jada, can’t wait for GI Jane 2.’ This was in reference to 1997 film GI Jane, in which actor Demi Moore essayed the lead role of someone who suffered from a severe buzzcut.

Smith first laughed at the joke but when he saw his wife did not look impressed, he got up from his chair and charged toward Rock, who had no clue about the actor’s violent intention.

Smith punched Rock on his face as he continued to use expletives. He continued to be in rage even after returning to his seat. “Keep my wife’s name out of your fuc*ing mouth.”

Rock, for his part, showed incredible composure as he said, “Oh wow, wow. Will Smith just smacked the shit out of me.”

The Oscars film academy had condemned Smith over the incident and announced a formal review.

“We have officially started a formal review around the incident and will explore further action and consequences in accordance with our Bylaws, Standards of Conduct and California law,” it had said.

In his statement, Smith also apologised to the Academy as he wrote, “I would also like to apologize to the Academy, the producers of the show, all the attendees and everyone watching around the world. I would like to apologize to the Williams Family and my King Richard Family. I deeply regret that my behavior has stained what has been an otherwise gorgeous journey for all of us.

“I am a work in progress.”

Smith and his son Jaden had faced worldwide condemnation for glorifying violence.