Who’s IAS officer Ritu Maheshwari, facing arrest in contempt case? Husband, children salary

IAS officer Ritu Maheshwari is facing arrest for corruption after the Allahabad High Court ordered a non-bailable warrant against the Noida Authority CEO in a contempt case. This was after one Manorama Kuchhal and other approached the court alleging that the Noida Authority had not provided them with adequate compensation even after having acquired their land way back in 1990.



The Allahabad High Court on 28 April ordered Maheshwari to remain present in the court on the next hearing as it listed the matter for 4 May. However, Maheshwari did not appear on the given date, prompting the court to issue a non-bailable warrant against her for contempt.

While issuing a non-bailable warrant against Maheshwari, the high court said, “This Court finds that such conduct of CEO, NOIDA amounts to deliberate and wilful disrespect to the court, as the officer of the rank of chief executive officer of a corporation expected the Court to take up the matter at her mercy.”

Maheshwari challenged the high court’s order in the Supreme Court by hiring one of the most expensive lawyers in India, Mukul Rohatgi. The Supreme Court first refused to stay the non-bailable warrant, but the Bench comprising Chief Justice of India NV Ramana and Justices JK Maheshwari and Hima Kohli on Tuesday stayed the HC order as it listed the matter for further hearing on Wednesday, 11 May.

Who’s Ritu Maheshwari?

Ritu Maheshwari is a 2003-batch IAS officer of the Uttar Pradesh cadre. She is currently posted as the CEO of the Noida Authority and Managing Director of Noida Metro Rail Corporation. She was appointed in her role as Noida Authority CEO in June 2019. She was made the Managing Director of the Noida Metro Rail Corporation in September 2019.



She has also served as the DM Ghaziabad after she served as the Vice-Chairman of Agra Development Authority. She was previously posted as the DM of Amroha, Ghazipur, Pilibhit, and Shahjahanpur after her stint as the Managign Director of Kanpur Electric Supply Company Limited.

Maheshwari has a degree in Electrical Engineering from Punjab Engineering College.

Husband, children, salary

Ritu Maheshwari is married to fellow IAS officer Mayur Maheshwari, who is currently serving as the CEO of Uttar Pradesh State Industrial Development Authority. Mayur Maheshwari has previously served in a senior role in the Prime Minister’s Office.

There are no details available about the couple’s children. Both of them are believed to be earning in excess of Rs. 1.5 lakh salary every month.