Who Is Shefali Koul, Noida Woman Being Accused of Kidnapping, Assaulting Domestic help In Viral Video? New Twist

In another disturbing development, a woman has been accused of forcing a girl to work at her house as domestic help. The video of Shefali Koul forcibly dragging a girl out of a lift to her apartment with the intention to use her as domestic help has gone viral on social media. Faced with growing outrage, the UP Police have been forced to issue a statement saying that they had registered a case against the woman.

Who Is Shefali Koul?

According to the police in Noida, Shefali Koul is a resident of Cleo County Housing Society in Sector 121 of Noida. Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police, Central Noida, said that the girl’s father, Padam Singh filed a police complaint accusing Koul of kidnapping and physically assaulting his daughter.

” A case has been registered at the Phase 3 police station in connection with this incident. Appropriate legal action will be taken in his case as and when we gather more evidence,” the ADCP said.

थाना फेस-3 क्षेत्रांतर्गत CLEO काउंटी सोसायटी में महिला द्वारा डोमेस्टिक हेल्प के तौर पर काम करने वाली लड़की को बंधक बनाकर मारपीट करने के संबंध में लड़की के पिता द्वारा दी गई सूचना के आधार पर FIR पंजीकृत कर अग्रिम आवश्यक विधिक कार्रवाई की जा रही है।

बाइट ~ ADCP सेंट्रल नोएडा ! pic.twitter.com/jQIgAIn1aL — POLICE COMMISSIONERATE GAUTAM BUDDH NAGAR (@noidapolice) December 27, 2022

In the video, Kaul could be seen forcibly dragging the victim out of the lift against her desire. It’s alleged that she even physically assaulted the girl after the latter refused to work at her flat.

The video has evoked angry reactions from netizens, who demanded strict action against the woman. One wrote, “Pls arrest the attacker.” Another asked, “Why no arrest made yet?”

Also Read: Watch- Noida woman uses filthy abuses for Biharis, assaults security guard in posh housing society; arrested

A Twitter handle claiming to be Shefali Koul shared a series of videos of the victim saying that the latter had committed a theft and mixed sleeping pills in the drinks consumed by her employers.

“She was caught after committing theft and mixing sleeping pills in a meal,proper working agreement with her family, but her mother wants to extort money by doing all this ,no statement was taken by security guards who caught her,” Koul tweeted.