Who is Dr. Pradeep Gawande, IAS topper Tina Dabi’s to-be husband?

IAS topper Tina Dabi is all set to tie the knot once again. The affable civil servant from Delhi on Monday announced that she had got engaged with fellow IAS officer Dr. Pradeep Gawande in Jaipur, where the couple is currently posted.

The news of Tina planning to exchange wedding vows once again came months after she formally divorced her former husband Athar Aami Khan. Tina had secured all India number one rank in the UPSC exams in 2016, while Athar was all India number two the same year. Both mutually ended their marriage last year when a Jaipur civil court approved their request for divorce. Athar, who was also posted in Jaipur along with Tina, had requested for a transfer to his native place in Srinagar of Jammu and Kashmir.

Who is Dr. Pradeep Gawande?

Pradeep is three years senior to Tina as he cracked the civil services exams in 2013. A native of Maharashtra, Pradeep is a qualified doctor. He acquired his MBBC degree before successfully clearing the UPSC exams.

Pradeep’s Instagram account describes him as ‘IAS 2013| Rajasthan Cadre| Medico 🩺| Marathi Presently posted as Director, Archeology & Museums Rajasthan.’

Pradeep is believed to be 13 years older than Tina, who celebrated her 28th birthday last year on 9 November.

Engagement announced

Tina and Pradeep announced their engagement from their respective social media pages. Tina wrote, “Tina shared her photo with her fiance Pradeep on Instagram as she wrote, “I’m wearing the smile you gave me 🙂.” She ended her post with the hashtag ‘#fiance.’

Pradeep wrote, “Together, is my favourite place to be!”

As expected, fans were quick to congartulate the couple on their new future journey together. One wrote, “Congratulations sir and ma’am… My best wishes.” Another wrote, “I feel like you take decision very quickly. I hope you will not regret. Btw congratulations ma’am.” “Congratulations mam for your new beginnings🙌 So happy for you,” commented another fan.

Tina is arguably the most popular IAS officer on social media. She has 1.4 million followers on Instagram, where she regularly shares updates about her life with her fans. Her sister Ria Dabi too has become an IAS officer.

