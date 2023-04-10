Who Is 23-year-old Connor Sturgeon, man responsible for killing 4 people dead in Louisville mass shooting? Motive, family, girlfriend, religion

Police in the US say that at least four people have been killed and nine injured in another incident of a chilling mass shooting. The suspect, identified as 23-year-old Connor Sturgeon, too has been killed during an exchange of fire with the cops. The incident took place in downtown Louisville, Kentucky, on Monday morning. The suspect livestreamed his act of madness on social media even though the cops have managed to take the videos down from these social media platforms.

According to cops, Sturgeon’s victims, all between the ages of 40 and 64, have been identified as Joshua Barrick, Juliana Farmer, Tommy Elliott and James Tutt. As for the injured, three are receiving treatment in hospital in critical condition, three are in non-critical condition and three have been released.

Who Is 23-year-old Connor Sturgeon?

Sturgeon opened fire at Old National Bank on East Main Street just after 8:30 AM. The bank opens to public at 9 AM. Cops reached the scene of crime within three minutes and found Sturgeon indiscriminately shooting at his victims. This prompted police to also open fire and kill the suspect.

Sturgeon was reportedly carrying AR-15-style rifle, which is the most popular sporting rifle in the US, and about 24.6 million people have owned an AR-15 or similarly style rifle, reported CNN.

Motive, family, girlfriend, religion

According to reports, Sturgeon was notified that he was going to be terminated from Old National Bank. He wrote a note to his parents and a friend informing them about his intention to cause mass shootings.

His Linkedin profile reveals that the shooter went to business school at the University of Alabama and worked at Old National Bank beginning in 2018 as an intern and later became a full-time employee.

Not much is known about the shooter’s family, personal life or religious belief.

This was the 145th incident of mass shootings in America.