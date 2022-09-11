Who Are Deepak Mundi, Kapil Pandit and Rajinder AKA Joker, Accused In Sidhu Moosewala Murder Case?

In a major breakthrough, the Nepal Police on Saturday arrested three people namely Deepak Mundi, Kapil Pandit and Rajinder in connection with the murder of Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala. All three were arrested from the Nepal-West Bengal border.

All three accused were brought to Delhi and kept in the CIA police station in Mansa. They were sent to 6-day police remand by Punjab’s Mansa Court later.

Who Are Deepak Mundi, Kapil Pandit and Rajinder?

Popular singer Sidhu Moosewala was brutally murdered in the Mansa district on 29 May. Moosewala had joined the Congress just before this year’s assembly polls in Punjab and unsuccessfully contested from his hometown.

Also injured in the attack were Moosewala’s cousin and a friend, who were travelling in a jeep with him. His murder had evoked outrage from around the world.

Deepak Mundi is the last accused to be arrested in connection with Moosewala’s murder. He was arrested along with Kapil Pandit and Rajinder from the Jhapa village on the West Bengal-Nepal border.

The villagers reportedly mistook the trio as members of a child-lifting gang and beat them up before handing them over to the Nepal Police.

After their arrest, they told the Nepal Police that they were businessmen from India. The Nepal Police asked them to call their acquaintances to secure their release. Rajinder also known as jooker, dialled a number in India but, according to India Today, his call was intercepted by the Delhi Police.

The Delhi Police quickly contacted the Nepal Police and inform the officers that the three individuals arrested on suspicion of being members of a child-lifting gang were wanted in the murder of Moosewala.

The police recently arrested three shooters in the singer’s murder case and two others have been killed in an encounter with the police in Amritsar.

According to the Punjab Police, while Mundi was main shooter in the Moosewala murder case, Pandit and Joker provided with logistical support. DGP Punjab Police said, “Deepak, Kapil Pandit & Rajinder have been arrested today by #AGTF team at #WestBengal – #Nepal border in the culmination of intelligence-based operation. Deepak was the shooter in Bolero module, Kapil Pandit & Rajinder provided logistical support including weapons & hideouts.”

The police submitted the chargesheet in Moosewala murder case naming 24 accused including 20 who have been arrested and four currently absconding in other countries. Canada-based criminal Goldy Brar, who had sensationally claimed responsibility for the murder, has been named as the ‘mastermind of the murder.’