‘White supremacist’ Piers Morgan faces condemnation for flaunting Islamophobia on his show, Metropolitan Police asked to act

Controversial British broadcaster Piers Morgan is facing global outrage after he crossed all limits and committed Islamophobia during an interview with a Muslim guest on his show. Angry netizens are calling him a ‘White supremacist’ and urging London’s Metropolitan Police to take action against Morgan under hate crime.

Morgan, who has been routinely facing allegations of brazen biases in favour of Israel, had invited a Muslim guest on his show to discuss the conflict in the Middle East. His guest Abdul Wahid asked Morgan why so many women were embracing Islam. To which, the pro-Israel TV presenter revealed his Islamophobia by saying, “Becase they would want to be oppressed.”

Morgan declaring Muslim women oppressed and implying that Islam was a regressive religion conclusively proved that the TV presenter had been a closet Islamophobe all along. As expected, netizens took to social media to register their outrage asking how a TV presenter would be allowed to commit a hate crime in the United Kingdom with impunity.

Here’s how they reacted;

Thank you so much, @piersmorgan. I just watched your interview with @AbdulWahidHT and I’m extremely appreciative that you finally exposed your true-self. You’re nothing but a hypocrite who doesn’t allow his pro-Palestinian interlocutors to finish their response; meanwhile you sit… — Muhammad Yasir Al-Hanafi (@YasirAlHanafi) December 12, 2023

No Piers. @AbdulWahidHT was calm and dignified despite your incapability in allowing him to complete his sentences. You scored a spectacular own goal suggesting women who embrace Islam choose oppression. Quite the opposite, but you seem to have chosen £ over principle. or is… https://t.co/lXdUAgolZq — Moazzam Begg (@Moazzam_Begg) December 12, 2023

A recap of @piersmorgan’s hateful views on Islam and Muslims, and his utter disregard for the plight of Palestinians: – Muslim women *want to be* oppressed. – Has an issue with Muslim state armies intervening in Gaza because it’s “jihad”. – 1,200 Israelis dying on 07/10/23 is… — Dilly Hussain (@DillyHussain88) December 12, 2023

@piersmorgan if you said this about Jewish women what would you think would happen to you? That being said, Jewish Halakha law considers homosexuality to be a sin. Do you condemn it ? A woman cannot get a divorce without a Gett from a man, do you condemn it ? pic.twitter.com/srfREF9QDJ — Mohammed Hijab (@mohammed_hijab) December 11, 2023

Piers morgan is a total disgrace. Watching the interview yesterday showed exactly what Piers morgan is. A racist, white supremacist. Don’t just ask me, but ask Meghan Markle. https://t.co/vgB5Sxy6Bw — W🇵🇸 (@AFCW10) December 12, 2023

Piers Morgan is a slimy racist who has shown his true colours. — ADAM (@AdameMedia) December 12, 2023

Many are asking the Metropolitan Police to act against Morgan by immediately arresting the TV presenter, who has built his career by using his media platform to vilify individuals and the religion (Islam in particular).