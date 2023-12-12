‘White supremacist’ Piers Morgan faces condemnation for flaunting Islamophobia on his show, Metropolitan Police asked to act

Controversial British broadcaster Piers Morgan is facing global outrage after he crossed all limits and committed Islamophobia during an interview with a Muslim guest on his show. Angry netizens are calling him a ‘White supremacist’ and urging London’s Metropolitan Police to take action against Morgan under hate crime.

Morgan, who has been routinely facing allegations of brazen biases in favour of Israel, had invited a Muslim guest on his show to discuss the conflict in the Middle East. His guest Abdul Wahid asked Morgan why so many women were embracing Islam. To which, the pro-Israel TV presenter revealed his Islamophobia by saying, “Becase they would want to be oppressed.”

Morgan declaring Muslim women oppressed and implying that Islam was a regressive religion conclusively proved that the TV presenter had been a closet Islamophobe all along. As expected, netizens took to social media to register their outrage asking how a TV presenter would be allowed to commit a hate crime in the United Kingdom with impunity.

Many are asking the Metropolitan Police to act against Morgan by immediately arresting the TV presenter, who has built his career by using his media platform to vilify individuals and the religion (Islam in particular).