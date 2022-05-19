Virat Kohli returns to form to guide Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) to emphatic 8-wicket win against Gujarat Titans (GT)

Virat Kohli on Thursday played a blistering knock of 73 runs as he returned to his form to guide Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) to an emphatic win against Gujarat Titans (GT). Kohli faced just 53 balls to score 73 as he added 115 runs with Faf du Plessis for the opening wicket in a little over 14 overs.

This was after Gujarat Titans made 168-5 in 20 overs.

However, the RCB achieved the target with eight balls to spare by losing just two wickets. Du Plessis was unlucky to miss out on his half-century as he departed at 44 from 38 balls. Glenn Maxwell remained unbeaten at 40 from 18 balls.

Bangalore can still qualify for the play-off stage if the Delhi Capitalslose their next match.