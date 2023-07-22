Virat Kohli beats Sachin Tendulkar on world record in 500th match; India’s batting legend reacts

Former India skipper Virat Kohli on Friday scored the 76th international century during the second Test match against the West Indies as India posted a total of 438 in the first innings. Kohli also left Sachin Tendulkar on a world record while playing the 500th international match for India, prompting Tendulkar to react on social media.



This was Kohli 29th Test century in 111 matches. Tendulkar had scored 75 international century after playing 500 matches for India. Kohli has scored his 76th century in all formats of the game while playing the same number of matches.

Kohli also silenced his critics by scoring his first Test century outside India since 2018.

Reacting to Kohli’s heroic performance, Tendulkar wrote, “Another day, another century by Virat Kohli. Well played.”

Also Read: Anushka Sharma paints social media with red heart after husband Virat Kohli scores 76th international century for India

Kohli is just 24 international centuries short of breaking Tendulkar’s record of 99 centuries in all formats of the game.

Kohli has also become the first cricketer to score a century in his 500th international appearance. Sunil Gavaskar has the highest number of centuries (13) against the West Indies. Kohli and South Africa Jacques Kallis are joint second with 12 centuries. It’s worth noting though that the current West Indies side are the weakest in their history.

Such is the level of cricket there that the two-time World Champions failed to qualify for the Cricket World Cup for the first time in history after a humiliating defeat to Scotland recently.

Batting first, India made 438 all out in the first innings against the West Indies. In response, the hosts were 82-1 when the second day’s play came to an end.