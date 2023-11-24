Uttar Pradesh BJP leaders insult martyred soldier with their shamelessness; face condemnation on social media; even pro-BJP TV criminals react angrily

JKR Staff
Two BJP MLAs in Uttar Pradesh are facing widespread condemnation on social media after they were seen insulting the martyrdom of an Indian soldier from the state.
BJP MLAs

Captain Shubham Gupta was among those five Indian army soldiers, who died in an encounter with militants in Jammu and Kashmir this week. The news of Capt Gupta’s death left his family parents devastated but local BJP leaders wsted no time in acting as vultures as they decided to exploit the opportunity for electoral gains.

UP Cabinet Minister Yogendra Upadhyay and BJP MLA GS Dharmesh arrived at the house of Late Capt Gupta and appeared to insist for a photo opportunity while handing over cheques of financial assistance.

In the viral photo, both BP politicians could be seen forcibly handing the cheques to the deceased soldier’s mother, who was weeping bitterly. Irritated by BJP leaders’ shamelessness, Capt Gupta’s mother requested the politicians to not make any spectacle of a human tragedy. “Pradarshani mat lagao (Don’t create any spectacle),” she said even while grieving her son’s death.

The video evoked angry reactions even from TV criminals, who usually support the BJP for all its follies.

Those killed in encounter with militants in Rajouri have been identified as Captain MV Pranjal (63 RR) of Mangalore area of Karnataka, Captain Shubham Gupta (9 Para) of Agra of Uttar Pradesh, Havaldar Abdul Majid (Para) of Ajote in Poonch, J-K; Lance Naik Sanjay Bist of Halli Padli area of Nainital, UK and Paratrooper Sachin Laur of Aligarh, Uttar Pradesh.