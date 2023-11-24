Uttar Pradesh BJP leaders insult martyred soldier with their shamelessness; face condemnation on social media; even pro-BJP TV criminals react angrily

Two BJP MLAs in Uttar Pradesh are facing widespread condemnation on social media after they were seen insulting the martyrdom of an Indian soldier from the state.



Captain Shubham Gupta was among those five Indian army soldiers, who died in an encounter with militants in Jammu and Kashmir this week. The news of Capt Gupta’s death left his family parents devastated but local BJP leaders wsted no time in acting as vultures as they decided to exploit the opportunity for electoral gains.

UP Cabinet Minister Yogendra Upadhyay and BJP MLA GS Dharmesh arrived at the house of Late Capt Gupta and appeared to insist for a photo opportunity while handing over cheques of financial assistance.

In the viral photo, both BP politicians could be seen forcibly handing the cheques to the deceased soldier’s mother, who was weeping bitterly. Irritated by BJP leaders’ shamelessness, Capt Gupta’s mother requested the politicians to not make any spectacle of a human tragedy. “Pradarshani mat lagao (Don’t create any spectacle),” she said even while grieving her son’s death.

The video evoked angry reactions even from TV criminals, who usually support the BJP for all its follies.

Captain Shubham Gupta died in the line of duty in an encounter in Rajouri sector. His mortal remains are yet arrive at his residence in Agra. This is UP minister Yogendra Upadhyay, in a photo op, trying to handover cheque to the inconsolable mother of deceased Captain Gupta. pic.twitter.com/46cLBhggur — Piyush Rai (@Benarasiyaa) November 24, 2023

UP minister Yogendra Upadhyay should be not only sacked but arrested for making a mockery of Army Captain Shubham Gupta’s mother. Forcing a crying mother whose son died for the country just for a photograph is criminal and disgusting. — Narundar (@NarundarM) November 24, 2023

Indian Army Captain Shubham Gupta was martyred in Rajouri. UP Cabinet Minister reached his home with cheque for photo-op while his mother is still crying. Shameful behaviour. pic.twitter.com/4mzN6D8TW0 — Nimo Tai (@Cryptic_Miind) November 24, 2023

Captain Shubham Gupta gave his life for the country. Instead of grieving with his family, UP Cabinet Minister Yogendra Upadhyay and BJP MLA GS Dharmesh are trying for a photo-op with his inconsolable mother. Humanity is dead in the BJP! pic.twitter.com/OIkd6Hhtw2 — Dr. Shama Mohamed (@drshamamohd) November 24, 2023

Have you noticed a blood boiling trend by Godi media and anchors? Today, BJP ministers were posing for picture clicking with the mother of martyred Captain Shubham Gupta while giving ₹50L cheque. It triggered almost everyone including BJP supporters. But, none of the anchors… pic.twitter.com/aXSilx3474 — Amock (@Politics_2022_) November 24, 2023

This is heartbreaking. Shameless politicians. No words to describe this act of using the sorrow of a mother for political gains.

Very sad to see this.

These people are worse than vultures. https://t.co/XN569X3ae6 — Maj Gen (Dr) YashMor (@YashMor5) November 24, 2023

Those killed in encounter with militants in Rajouri have been identified as Captain MV Pranjal (63 RR) of Mangalore area of Karnataka, Captain Shubham Gupta (9 Para) of Agra of Uttar Pradesh, Havaldar Abdul Majid (Para) of Ajote in Poonch, J-K; Lance Naik Sanjay Bist of Halli Padli area of Nainital, UK and Paratrooper Sachin Laur of Aligarh, Uttar Pradesh.