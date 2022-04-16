Unseen photo of Shloka Mehta, Akash Ambani with Ranbir Kapoor; how Ambanis set security team to sanitise wedding venue

While the broader spotlight may have been on the much-talked-about wedding of Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, an unseen photo of Akash Ambani, Shloka Mehta and Isha Ambani with the bridegroom have set the internet on fire. However, neither Isha Ambani’s husband Anand Piramal nor Alia Bhatt could be seen in the photos. Meanwhile, it has emerged that Mukesh Ambani had sent special security team to sanitise the wedding venue before Akash and Shloka arrived there.

These photos were shared by Anissa Malhotra Jain, who wrote, “Congratulations to this beautiful couple inside out ❤️ #Fam.”

In the photo, Akash Ambani, Shloka Mehta and Isha Ambani could be seen posing for the camera with the bridegroom Ranbir Kapoor. Shloka Mehta was seen wearing a heavy embroidered white sari with a short-sleeved blouse while husband Akash Ambani chose to wear a blush-pink sherwani for the occasion.

Before the Ambani family members arrived at the wedding venue, their security personnel had carried out a full recce of the place to ensure the safety of Akash and Shloka.

Anissa is married to Armaan Jain and the Ambani family had attended her wedding in early 2020. Armaan Jain is the cousin of actor Kareena Kapoor and Ranbir Kapoor.

Shloka Mehta is the daughter of billionaire diamond merchant Russel Mehta. She got married to Akash in March 2019 with the who’s who of global politics, entertainment, business, politics and sports attending their wedding. Akash and Shloka have been childhood friends.

Shloka became the mother of her first child, Prithvi Ambani, in December 2020, after the first nationwide lockdown. Immediately after his birth, grandfather Mukesh Ambani had wasted no time posing for a camera by holding Prithvi. This had prompted netizens to declare that baby Prithvi bore a resemblance with his grandfather.

Alia and Ranbir exchanged the wedding vows on Thursday after dating each other for several years. Their wedding was attended by close family members and friends. Notable among them were Akash and Shloka, Karan Johar, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Saif Ali Khan, Aadar Jain, Shweta Bachchan and Nikhil Nanda along with daughter Navya Nanda.