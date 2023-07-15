Unseeded Marketa Vondrousova wins Wimbledon title, defeats Ons Jabeur 6-4 6-4

Marketa Vondrousova on Saturday won the Wimbledon title by defeating Ons Jabeur 6-4 6-4.

Tunisian Jabeur had defeated Elena Rybakina in three sets in the semi-finals, while Czech Vondrousova was responsible for ending the fairytale run of Elina Svitolina of Ukraine.

The Tunisian, who had lost the last year’s Wimbledon final to Rybakina, was favourite to win the title this year. When she broke Vondrousova in the sixth game of the first set to take 4-2 lead, it appeared that she was all set to romp home. But, Jabeur stunned everyone by losing five games in a row, losing the first set 6-4.

Jabeur looked lazy and reluctant to cover the ground. In contrast, her Czech opponent was impressive both in her returns and ability to cover the ground on both sides of the court.