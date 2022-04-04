Umran Malik trends after bowling 152.95 km/h delivery against Lucknow Super Giants, beats Lockie Ferguson in pace

Sunrisers Hyderabad may have lost their match against Lucknow Super Giants, but fast bowler Umran Malik once again set the internet on fire by bowling a 152.95 km/h delivery in the match. This was a considerably faster ball than what he had bowled in his earlier match, beating New Zealand’s Lockie Ferguson in pace.

Malik did not manage to take any wickets, but his fastest delivery earned him special Rs. one lakh cash award after the match. This was his second Swiggy Instamart Fastest Delivery Of The Match award in a row.

Malik bowled three overs and conceded 39 runs, but his fast and furious bowling once again become of the topic of intense social media discussions. Former India fast bowler Irfan Pathan tweeted, “Using umran Malik in the middle overs will work for SRH in long term! #SRHvsLSG.”

Using umran Malik in the middle overs will work for SRH in long term! #SRHvsLSG — Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) April 4, 2022

Speed of Umran Malik in the first over: 148 kmph

148 kmph

142 kmph

146 kmph

146 kmph

140 kmph More than speed, the control was so good from Umran. — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) April 4, 2022

Umran Malik might eventually be named Swiggy’s brand ambassador by the end of IPL. — Silly Point (@FarziCricketer) April 4, 2022

Umran Malik means – The Pace, The fast and furious. Unbelievable pace. From 2021 IPL to continue to 2022 IPL. pic.twitter.com/1nw01LnPhv — CricketMAN2 (@ImTanujSingh) April 4, 2022

Batting first, Lucknow Super Giants made 169-7 in 20 overs. But Sunrisers Hyderabad were restricted to 157-9 in 20 overs. The team led by KL Rahul won the match by 12 runs in the end. Lucknow Super Giants have now registered their second victory in the current edition of the IPL, while Sunrisers Hyderabad, Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings have failed to win a single match.