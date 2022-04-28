“Umran Malik hurricane is blowing away everything”: P Chidambaram wants BCCI to take these steps quickly

Former Union Minister P Chidambaram has also become a fan of Sunrisers Hyderabad bowler Umran Malik, whose fast bowling has set the internet on fire. The bowler from Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday picked up five wickets for 25 in four overs against Gujarat Titans. One of his deliveries was bowled with a speed of 153 km/h.



Reacting to Malik’s sensational pace, Chidambaram said, “The Umran Malik hurricane is blowing away everything in its way. The sheer pace and aggression is a sight to behold. After today’s performance there can be no doubt that he is the find of this edition of IPL.”

Chidambaram advised the Indian cricketer board, known as the BCCI, to take a few steps immediately to recognise and harness Malik’s talent. He said, “The BCCI should give him an exclusive coach and quickly induct him into the national team.”

Malik, who hails from Jammu, has bowled the fastest delivery in this edition of the IPL. Despite Malik’s heroics, Gujarat Titans pulled off a thrilling win against Sunrisers Hyderabad as Rashid Khan hit three sixes in the last over.

Malik was, however, declared Player Of The Match for his five-wicket haul. Speaking after the match, he said, “I always bowl fast but I’ve been trying to bowl better lines and lengths. I was trying to rotate between my plans. Idea was to attack the stumps and it’s worked well for me. 155 kph, hopefully it happens someday, but the main goal is to bowl well and pick wickets for my team.”