Twitter deal temporarily on hold pending details, announces Elon Musk

Tesla founder Elon Musk has sensationally announced that the Twitter deal had been placed on hold temporarily pending details supporting the calculation that spam/fake accounts do indeed represent less than 5% of users.



This was after news agency Reuters reported that ‘false or spam accounts represented fewer than 5% of its monetizable daily active users during the first quarter.’

Twitter reportedly had 229 million users, who were served advertising in the first quarter.

Elon Musk had acquired 100 percent control of Twitter for $44 Bn in April this year.

The billionaire businessman had earlier said that his priority would be to remove ‘spam bots’ from his platform.